The guerilla-punk-Balkan-folk-brass band that started on the streets of Toronto has amassed a battalion of like-minded musical souls and become a full-blown Orkestra. Lemon Bucket shares the evening with Aline Morales, dynamic Juno Award nominated Brazilian singer, percussionist, bandleader, and member of KUNÉ – Canada’s Global Orchestra.

Sponsored By: The Royal Conservatory

Contest Ends: January 29