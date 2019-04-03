Living in Leslieville

× POWERED BY



Celebrate the blooming of spring in the heart of one of Toronto's most loved neighbourhood Leslieville. Enter for your chance to WIN 1 of 3 amazing Leslieville prize packs!

With over $2000 in prizing, each winner will have the chance to experience a day to remember in Leslieville. Don't miss your chance to dine, shop and explore Leslieville brought to you by Daniels and The Logan Residences.

A RARE OPPORTUNITY IS WAITING FOR YOU AT THE CORNER OF QUEEN ST. EAST AND LOGAN!

A beautiful six-storey boutique building, The Logan Residences will charm you with its timeless features and finishes, thoughtful amenities and of course, its incredible location. You can’t help but feel connected to the one-of-a-kind energy Leslieville and all of its trendy restaurants & coffee shops, vibrant parks, eclectic local merchants and convenient transit options. Don’t miss this opportunity to live in one of downtown Toronto’s most desirable neighbourhoods.

Sponsored by: Daniels & The Logan Residences

Prize 1

1 $200 giftcard to Arts Market, 1 $200 giftcard to Varsity Brown, 1 $100 giftcard to Maple Leaf Tavern and 1 $200 giftcard to AAA Bar Value- $700.

The Arts Market 1114 Queen Street East A $200 gift card to any of our 3 locations! Varsity Brown 1107 Queen St E A $200 giftcard to Varsity Brown. Torontos best crafted leather goods all designed, cut and sewn in our leslieville studio/storefront. Maple Leaf Tavern 955 Gerrard St E A $100 giftcard to Maple Leaf Tavern- a refined Tavern offering North American food & drink! AAA Bar 138 Adelaide St E A $200 giftcard for a carefree night of great food and good times. AAA Bar is an award winning Central Texas style BBQ joint catering to adults and families alike.

Prize 2

1 $200 giftcard to Leslieville Flea, 1 $200 giftcard to The Green Wood, 1 $100 giftcard to Maral Salon and 1 $200 giftcard to La Cubana Value- $700.

The Leslieville Flea The Broadview Hotel, Ashbridges Estate and Distillery District A $200 Gift Certificate to The Leslieville Flea! The Leslieville Flea hosts an average of over 1,000 attendees, with vendors selling vintage finds, furniture, clothing, collectibles and antiques plus a wide variety of artisan jewellery, art, and handcrafted goods. The Green Wood 1402 Queen St E A $200 gift certificate to The Green Wood. Join us in the heart of Leslieville for delicious breakfast or brunch any day of the week. Maral Salon 936 Queen St E Win hair cutting, styling, and blowdry services up to $100 with our leading stylists at Maral Salon. La Cubana East 1030 Gerrard St E $200 giftcard. La Cubana East would love to treat you to dinner, lunch, or breakfast! Come in with friends and enjoy some Cuban comfort food and Cuban cocktails in a retro diner setting. The embodiment of summer on Gerrard East.

Prize 3

1 $100 giftcard to Maple Leaf Tavern, 1 $200 Bobbette and Belle giftcard & Book, 1 $100 Maral Salon giftcard and 1 $200 Wynona giftcard Value - $600.

Maple Leaf Tavern 955 Gerrard St E A $100 giftcard to Maple Leaf Tavern- a refined Tavern offering North American food & drink! Bobbette & Belle Artisanal Pastries 1121 Queen St E You will receive a $200 Gift Card & a copy of our Bobbette & Belle Baking Book. Maral Salon 936 Queen St E Win hair cutting, styling, and blowdry services up to $100 with our leading stylists at Maral Salon. Wynona 819 Gerrard St E A $200 Gift Card (dinner for two) at Wynona!

Contest ends: April 17