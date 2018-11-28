×
Love Jacked
Love Jacked is a sophisticated small-town romantic comedy centered on Maya, a headstrong 28-year-old with artistic ambitions, and her father Ed, who wants a dutiful daughter to run the family store. Ed is shocked when Maya, asserting her independence, decides to travel to Africa for inspiration and returns with a fiancé who is not quite what he seems.
DIRECTOR: Alfons Adetuyi
STARRING: Amber Stevens-West, Shamier Anderson, Keith David, Mike Epps, Demetrius Grosse, Lyriq Bent, Marla Gibbs, Angela Gibbs, Nicole Lyn and Kim Roberts
Sponsored By: A71 Entertainment Inc.
Contest Ends: December 4