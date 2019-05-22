× Expand Luminato

Prize pack includes:

✪ A double pass to Obeah Opera.

✪ A pair of tickets and front of the line access to House of Mirrors.

✪ A pair of 19 day passes from Bike Share Toronto

Obeah Opera is a hand-clapping, foot-stomping, spirit-lifting, musical sensation. Steeped in Black music and sung entirely a cappella by a powerful all-female cast, Obeah Opera tells the story of the legendary Salem witch trials from the spellbinding perspective of the first woman accused, the young Caribbean slave Tituba.

House of Mirrors. Don’t miss the North American premiere of House of Mirrors, an optical adventure for all ages, where nothing is quite what it seems and getting out is an art.

Bike Share Toronto offers 24/7 convenient access to 3750+ bikes and 360 stations across the city. Whether commuting or biking for fun, grab a bike and ride!

Sponsored by: Luminato