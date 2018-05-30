Massey Hall Memories

× Expand NOW Massey Hall

With Massey Hall set to close for a two year renovation, an upcoming issue will be dedicated to sharing stories from musicians, comedians and NOW readers about their most memorable moments from the legendary and historic venue.

Submit your Massey Hall memory below or on social media using the hashtag #MasseyHallNOW for a chance to have your story featured in our special issue + win a NOW summer prize pack!

Stories must be 300 words or less. Deadline for submissions is May 15th.

Read about Massey Hall's history here!