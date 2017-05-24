×
CosmoFEST is Canada’s premier musical instrument and gear exhibition and celebration of live music. This is an all-ages, free event in Richmond Hill hosted by Cosmo Music – the largest musical instrument store in North America. CosmoFEST takes place Saturday, June 3.
You and a friend can meet Mother Mother at CosmoFEST!
Prize Pack Includes:
- Band merch for winner & friend that band can sign day of
- CosmoFEST commemorative T-shirts
- Photo op with professional event photographer and band
- $40 for food trucks + drink tickets
Contest ends: May 29