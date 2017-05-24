Meet Mother Mother at CosmoFEST

Win a chance to meet Mother Mother at CosmoFEST plus an amazing prize pack!

CosmoFEST is Canada’s premier musical instrument and gear exhibition and celebration of live music. This is an all­-ages, free event in Richmond Hill hosted by Cosmo Music – the largest musical instrument store in North America. CosmoFEST takes place Saturday, June 3.

You and a friend can meet Mother Mother at CosmoFEST!

Prize Pack Includes:

  • Band merch for winner & friend that band can sign day of
  • CosmoFEST commemorative T-shirts
  • Photo op with professional event photographer and band
  • $40 for food trucks + drink tickets

Sponsored by: CosmoFEST

Contest ends: May 29

