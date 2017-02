Cosmo Music will soon be hosting a guitar clinic with MIKE STERN. A legend in most jazz circles, Stern has played with Miles Davis, Billy Cobham and many more! The winner will receive a pair of tickets for his guitar clinic (February 8) plus another pair of tickets to see his concert with his band at Flato Markham Theatre (February 9). Total value: $150.

Sponsored by: Cosmo Music

Contest ends: February 6