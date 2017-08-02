MISAFF17 features 14 of the best of new South Asian and Middle Eastern feature films, 4 documentaries and 15 shorts. Inspired by cultural diversity and highlighting contemporary issues, Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival celebrates six years in Mississauga this year.

The festival will kick off with a red carpet screening gala, hosts various stars and filmmaker Q & A's, bringing back the always popular MISAFF chats and wraps with the MISAFF Awards Ceremony.

