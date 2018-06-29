Fally Ipupa live in Toronto!

Win 2 tickets to see Congolese recording artist Fally Ipupa live for the first time in Toronto on Friday August 31 2018 at Phoenix Concert Theatre presented by Music Africa of Canada Inc. & Kiza Toronto!

Sponsored by Music Africa of Canada Inc. & Kiza Toronto.

Win 2 tickets to see Congolese recording artist Fally Ipupa live for the first time in Toronto on Friday August 31 2018 at Phoenix Concert Theatre presented by Music Africa of Canada Inc. & Kiza Toronto!

Sponsored by Music Africa of Canada Inc. & Kiza Toronto.