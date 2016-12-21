Muskoka Brewery

  • January: Dunkel Calls the Kettle Black, Munich Dunkel with Cherry (5.2%)
  • February: Raspbeery Coco Lait, Chocolate Raspberry Milk Stout (5-6%)
  • March: Sweet Shiver, Eisbock brewed with Grape Must (9%)
  • April: Which Way to the Birch?, Imperial Pilsner with Birch (7.5%)
  • May: Hazed and Confused, Vermont Style IPA (4-5%)
  • June: Dingo Drank My Beer, Australian Sparkling Ale (5-5.5%)
  • July: Summertime Siesta, Dry Hopped Session Kettle Sour (3.5%)
  • August: Genuwine Blonde, Blonde Ale fermented in Chardonnay Barrels (4.5%)
  • September: Seasons Change, Saison with Raspberry and Lavender (6.5-7%)
  • October: Break It Down Brown, Sour Brown Ale (6-6.5%)
  • November: Howling Gale Scotch Ale, Scotch Ale with Date Sugar (6%)
  • December: The Portley Gentleman, Porter with Vanilla and Cinnamon (6%)

  • Only Ontario residents are eligible. Must be 19 years of age or older.
  • The prize is a 3-month subscription (valued at $120). Winner will receive a 6-pack of Moonlight Kettle series brew once a month for three consecutive months (tentative start in January). 
  • Moonlight Kettle brews were previously only available at the brewery and in select bars and restaurants.
  • Regular subscriptions are limited and are available in either six-month subscriptions ($39.99 /month) or 12-month subscriptions ($34.99/month).

