Moonlight Kettle Mailing Club Lineup
- January: Dunkel Calls the Kettle Black, Munich Dunkel with Cherry (5.2%)
- February: Raspbeery Coco Lait, Chocolate Raspberry Milk Stout (5-6%)
- March: Sweet Shiver, Eisbock brewed with Grape Must (9%)
- April: Which Way to the Birch?, Imperial Pilsner with Birch (7.5%)
- May: Hazed and Confused, Vermont Style IPA (4-5%)
- June: Dingo Drank My Beer, Australian Sparkling Ale (5-5.5%)
- July: Summertime Siesta, Dry Hopped Session Kettle Sour (3.5%)
- August: Genuwine Blonde, Blonde Ale fermented in Chardonnay Barrels (4.5%)
- September: Seasons Change, Saison with Raspberry and Lavender (6.5-7%)
- October: Break It Down Brown, Sour Brown Ale (6-6.5%)
- November: Howling Gale Scotch Ale, Scotch Ale with Date Sugar (6%)
- December: The Portley Gentleman, Porter with Vanilla and Cinnamon (6%)
Contest Guidelines
- Only Ontario residents are eligible. Must be 19 years of age or older.
- The prize is a 3-month subscription (valued at $120). Winner will receive a 6-pack of Moonlight Kettle series brew once a month for three consecutive months (tentative start in January).
- Moonlight Kettle brews were previously only available at the brewery and in select bars and restaurants.
- Regular subscriptions are limited and are available in either six-month subscriptions ($39.99 /month) or 12-month subscriptions ($34.99/month).
Sponsored by: Muskoka Brewery
Contest ends: January 2nd