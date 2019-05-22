× Expand MY FIRST PRIDE

NOW is asking readers to submit short stories detailing their first-ever pride experience. Submit your MY FIRST PRIDE story below. NOW editors will select a top ten, and our favourite entries will be featured in our June 20th PRIDE issue.

One lucky winner will receive:

✪ Two FAN EXPO Canada™ Premium Packages valued at $340 that include:

Admission to all 4 days of FAN EXPO Canada™

Limited Edition FAN EXPO Canada™ Premium Badge

Limited Edition FAN EXPO Canada™ T-Shirt

Limited Edition FAN EXPO Canada™ Bag

Exclusive Comic from Major Publisher

Exclusive Print

Exclusive Collectible

Limited Edition Show Program

NEW! Celebrity Photo Op 24-hour Guarantee*

NEW! Specially Ticketed Event 24-hour Guarantee*

Priority Entrance to the Buildings

Exclusive Premium Ticket Pick Up Counter

Access to Special Preview on Thursday at 2 PM

Exclusive Premium Lounge Access**

10% off coupon for the FAN EXPO Canada™ Store

Your next show is on us! Free single day General Admission (excluding Saturdays) to ALL FUTURE FAN EXPO HQ events until, but not including, FAN EXPO Canada™ 2020

✪ A $200 gift card to Maison Selby

✪ A $100 gift card to The Dog Market

Sponsored by:

FAN EXPO CANADA

FAN EXPO Canada is the largest Comics, Sci-Fi, Horror, Anime, and Gaming event in Canada and the third largest Pop Culture event in North America. The annual event, a multi-faceted, 4-day citywide event attended by over 130,000 people from around the world celebrates its silver anniversary this year, is packed with exciting family-friendly attractions, special events, shopping, gaming, cosplay, world-renowned celebrities, and more!

FAN EXPO Canada showcases over 1,000 exhibitors and sprawls over 750,000 square feet, occupying the North and South buildings of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

DISCOVER, CELEBRATE and BELONG with us from August 22 – 25, 2019. For more information visit: fanexpocanada.com

MAISON SELBY

An all-day dining destination for breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch in Toronto.

Housed within the walls of the historic C.H. Gooderham House at Bloor and Sherbourne, and rooted in the vibrant history of St. James Town, Maison Selby celebrates timeless French cooking with a modern accent. Boasting an impressive list of hand-crafted cocktails, their bar program is second-to-none. www.maisonselby.com

THE DOG MARKET

What is the biggest difference between The Dog Market and other pet stores in Toronto and the surrounding area? It's their stake in the continued success and close-knit feeling of the community they work and live in. The Dog Market is one of the very few pet stores owned and operated entirely by residents of the community. www.thedogmarket.ca

ENTER HERE:

Contest Ends: June 18