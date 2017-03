A City, a new play by Greg MacArthur and directed by Jennifer Tarver, is inspired by documented stories, recorded text, confessional monologues and fictional writing. An intimate, painfully funny testament to a time and place, it is about the end of a friendship and a shifting world.

A City by Greg MacArthur

On stage March 14 - April 2, 2017.

Click here to book tickets.

Sponsored by: Necessary Angel Theatre Company

Contest ends: March 13