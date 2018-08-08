Films We Like presents NICO, 1988, opening at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on August 17th.

NICO, 1988 is a road-movie dedicated to the last years of Christa Päffgen, known by her stage name “Nico.” One of Warhol's muses, singer of The Velvet Underground and a woman of legendary beauty, Nico lived a second life after the story known to all, when she began her career as a solo artist. NICO, 1988 is the story of Nico's last tours with the band that accompanied her around Europe in the Eighties: years in which the "priestess of darkness," as she was called, found herself again, shaking off the weight of her beauty and rebuilding the relationship with her only forgotten son. It is the story of a rebirth, of an artist, of a mother, of the woman beyond the icon.

You can win free passes to the film and a limited edition vinyl soundtrack.

Sponsored By: Films We Like

Contest Ends: August 14th