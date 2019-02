× Expand rcm

Partners in creating the song “There Must be Another Way,” these two astonishing singers from the Middle East share the stage and “show a situation that we believe is possible.” At this double-bill concert, superstar singer-songwriter Noa will perform her heartfelt songs with longtime collaborator Gil Dor, award-winning singer-actor Mira Awad will perform with her pianist Guy Mintus, and the two will sing together at the end of the evening.

Sponsored By: The Royal Conservatory