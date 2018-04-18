A story of a legendary battle, where seventeen fearless warriors defend their land against an army of thousands well-trained soldiers. Mid-13th-century Russia is fragmented into principalities that fall one by one before the westward Mongol expansion led by Batu Khan. Terrified by the ruthless hordes, most of the Russian princes surrender their lands on enemy terms. The invaders pillage and burn down cities, flooding Russian soil with blood, until a Ryazan swordsman Evpaty Kolovrat stands in their way. Kolovrat leads a detachment of several hundred brave souls to avenge his love, his people, and his homeland. Kolovrat’s courage is so astounding, even Batu Khan himself is humbled by it.

The legendary warrior’s name forever remains in his people’s memory, and his heroic feat lives on in the annals of history.System of a Down frontman and noted composer Serj Tankian has scored film soundtrack. "Furious is an incredible historical epic battle film that I started working on several months ago. For years I contemplated to compose for a film with epic musical proportions utilizing big orchestral, crazy rock and moving ethnic elements. In that sense, my dreams came true. I am extremely proud of my work on this film", said Tankian.

