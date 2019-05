× Expand tattooshow

The 21st annual Toronto Tattoo Show will be held on May 31, June 1 and June 2 at The Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

One lucky winner will receive:

✪ Two VIP tickets.

✪ 1 Limited edition NIX t-shirt.

✪ 1 NIX show poster.

Sponsored by: Northern Ink Xposure/Toronto Tattoo Show