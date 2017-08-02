NOW Free Flick Mondays: The Princess Bride

Win a pair of VIP tickets to NOW Free Flick Monday's screening of The Princess Bride on August 14 at The Royal Cinema!

NOW Magazine and The Royal Cinema invite you to our free monthly film series – NOW Free Flick Mondays – presented by Stiegl and Mortar & Pestle Productions! Our August 14th event will feature The Princess Bride. 

Enter to win a pair of VIP tickets which include guaranteed seating, free popcorn, a pair of passes to a future Royal Cinema screening + meal voucher and NOW swag! 

Reserve your tickets for free here and RSVP on Facebook here. Note: a reserved ticket is the only way to guarantee entry and you must be present by 7:15pm.

Sponsored by: NOW Magazine, The Royal CinemaStiegl and Mortar & Pestle Productions

Contest ends August 8 

