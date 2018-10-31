NOW Free Flicks: Donnie Darko

Win a pair of VIP tickets to NOW Free Flicks screening of Donnie Darko on November 5th at the Royal Cinema!

NOW Magazine and The Royal Cinema invite you to our free monthly film series - NOW Free Flick Mondays, presented by The Lakeview Restaurant!

Our November screening is the 2004 drama/fantasy film - Donnie Darko!During the presidential election of 1988, a teenager named Donnie Darko sleepwalks out of his house one night and sees a giant, demonic-looking rabbit named Frank, who tells him the world will end in 28 days. When Donnie returns home, he finds that a jet engine has crashed into his bedroom. Is Donnie living in a parallel universe, is he suffering from mental illness - or will the world really end?

Enter to win a pair of VIP tickets which include guaranteed seating, free popcorn, a pair of passes to a future Royal Cinema screening and NOW swag! 

Reserve your tickets for free here and RSVP on Facebook here. Note: a reserved ticket is the only way to guarantee entry and you must be present by 7:15pm.

The first 100 guests admitted will be treated to free popcorn courtesy of The Royal and The Lakeview Restaurant! Guests also have a chance to win prizes during the Free Flicks Pre-Show! 

Sponsored by: The Lakeview Restaurant and The Royal Cinema

Contest Ends: November 2