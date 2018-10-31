NOW Free Flicks: Donnie Darko

× Expand freeflicks

NOW Magazine and The Royal Cinema invite you to our free monthly film series - NOW Free Flick Mondays, presented by The Lakeview Restaurant!

Our November screening is the 2004 drama/fantasy film - Donnie Darko!During the presidential election of 1988, a teenager named Donnie Darko sleepwalks out of his house one night and sees a giant, demonic-looking rabbit named Frank, who tells him the world will end in 28 days. When Donnie returns home, he finds that a jet engine has crashed into his bedroom. Is Donnie living in a parallel universe, is he suffering from mental illness - or will the world really end?

Enter to win a pair of VIP tickets which include guaranteed seating, free popcorn, a pair of passes to a future Royal Cinema screening and NOW swag!

Reserve your tickets for free here and RSVP on Facebook here. Note: a reserved ticket is the only way to guarantee entry and you must be present by 7:15pm.

The first 100 guests admitted will be treated to free popcorn courtesy of The Royal and The Lakeview Restaurant! Guests also have a chance to win prizes during the Free Flicks Pre-Show!

Sponsored by: The Lakeview Restaurant and The Royal Cinema

Win a pair of VIP tickets to NOW Free Flicks screening of Donnie Darko on November 5th at the Royal Cinema!

Contest Ends: November 2