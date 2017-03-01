NOW Ultimate Foodie Experience

This March, we've teamed up with some of Toronto's best restaurants and events to offer you the Ultimate Foodie Experience! Enter now for a chance to win the following prizes:

★ Win a pair of tickets to Cuisine & Cuvée ($350 value)

★ Win a $200 gift certificate to Cadillac Jenkins

★ Win a $120 gift certificate to Captain's Boil

★ Win a $200 gift certificate to Lalibela

★ Win a $200 gift certificate to DOMA

★ Win a $200 gift certificate to b.good

★ Win a $200 gift certificate to Il Ponte

Cuisine & Cuvée

Experience one of Toronto’s biggest, brightest and boldest food and drink events: Cuisine & Cuvée, in support of Providence Healthcare! Now in its 17th year, Cuisine & Cuvée has evolved into one of the city’s top fundraisers of its kind. In one night, thanks to the generosity of more than 25 premier sponsors (including some of the city’s most iconic brands) and 900 guests, we will raise $250,000 (net) to support Providence’s courageous patients. We bring together friends, colleagues, clients and family in the spirit of community to enjoy a full night of joy and laughter, live music and visual delights. We are thrilled to be hosting the 2017 edition at REBEL, Toronto’s newest event space, which provides the perfect visual and auditory backdrop. We promise Cuisine & Cuvée will excite all five senses and leave you wanting more.

Cadillac Jenkins

Cadillac Jenkins serves Caribbean dishes and cocktails in a lively space that often hosts DJs spinning hip hop and disco.

Prize: Win a $200 gift card to Cadillac Jenkins!

Captain's Boil

The Captain's Boil serves up Toronto's best Cajun-inspired Seafood Boils. Look forward to a steaming hot concoction of lobster, king crab legs, shrimp, clams, mussels, corn and potatoes all served in a plastic bag. Pick your level of spice and toss the seafood into our delicious buttery sauces: Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Sauce or Captain's Boil (mix of all three). Don't forget about the fresh oysters, side dishes and lunch specials.

Prize: Win a $120 gift certificate to Captain's Boil!

Lalibela

Lalibela Restaurant is a family-run restaurant serving exotic Ethiopian cuisine with authentic decor. We are proud to serve great dishes with traditional Ethiopian hospitality. It is our pledge to bring you the best of Ethiopia. Our menu consist of meat and vegetable dishes including lamb, chicken, beef and meat/veggie combination plates. Lalibela is consistently named Toronto's Best Ethiopian Restaurant in NOW's Reader Poll.

Prize: Win a $200 gift certificate to Lalibela!

DOMA

Doma is a French-inspired Korean restaurant located in the heart of Little Italy. Every dish is made using authentic Korean ingredients and fresh, local produce. Our menu changes month by month – keeping two to three popular dishes from previous month, followed by chef's new selections.

Prize: Win a $200 gift certificate to DOMA.

b.good

Eat real food made by real people with farm-to-table local ingredients at our family-friendly restaurant. Come to b.good for the best seasonally inspired menu in Toronto and eat local! We believe in preparing and serving real food, fast. And not just any food – this is healthy fast food. Yes, it is possible to serve delicious meals quickly that are also good for you!

Prize: Win a $200 gift certificate to b.good!

Il Ponte

Italian cuisine presented in our seasonal dishes as well as in our many fresh made daily specials. Il Ponte achieves our unique brand of 'La Cucina Italiana'.

Prize: Win a $200 gift certificate to Il Ponte!

Contest ends: March 13