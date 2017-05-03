NOW Ultimate Music Experience

This month, we've teamed up with some of Toronto's best venues and music promoters to offer you the Ultimate Music Experience! Enter now for a chance to win the following prizes:

★ Tickets to three performances at the 21C Music Festival from May 24-28! ($490 value)

★ A pair of weekend VIP passes to NXNE Port Lands from June 23-25! ($440 value)

★ Lulaworld 2017 passes plus dinner on June 2 and a Lulaworld Records CD package! ($350)

★ A $200 gift certificate to County General!

21C Music Festival

9 Concerts. 5 Days. 21+ Premieres! The Royal Conservatory of Music’s annual festival celebrates fresh new sounds and ideas by today’s most innovative musicians. ($490 value)

2 tickets to Canadian Opera Company Orchestra conducted by Johannes Debus. Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 8pm, Koerner Hall.

2 tickets to Angèle Dubeau & La Pietà. Friday, May 26, 2017 at 8pm, Koerner Hall.

2 tickets to Bang on a Can All-Stars: “Bang on a Canada”. Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 8pm, Koerner Hall.

NXNE Port Lands

Prize: A VIP experience at the NXNE Port Lands Music Festival for two includes special entry, front row access and more! Visit NXNE.com for full details. ($440 value)

Lulaworld 2017

Celebrating the fifteenth anniversary of the Toronto world music venue Lula Lounge, Lulaworld 2017 will once again bring together artists with roots in Cuba, Jamaica, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Portugal and beyond for 10 days of original collaborations and newest projects that cross borders, genres and generations.

All concerts will be held at Lula Lounge (1585 Dundas West) except the daytime concerts on June 3, which will be at the outdoor stage at Dundas West Fest.

This year’s edition of Lulaworld features 13 concerts including two CD releases, forró, rumba and Tibetan dance lessons, a workshop on mixing Latin and global live music, a panel on diversity in music journalism and a community street performance! Check lula.ca for complete details.

County General

The County General is a good old-fashioned rock 'n' roll bar that makes great food. We're inspired and supplied by Ontario farms and producers, bringing flavour to the forefront of honest cooking. We welcome every one of you as friends and family, and always serve up a good time. We hope you’ll call the County home!

Contest ends: May 15