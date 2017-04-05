NOW Ultimate Style Experience

This spring, NOW and our seasonal partners want to give you the Ultimate Style Experience! Enter now for a chance to win:

Haus Musik

Experience Toronto’s most unique multimedia classical concert. HAUS MUSIK offers an alternative to the concert hall and instead creates a relaxed artsy vibe inside Longboat Hall, the underground venue in The Great Hall. HAUS MUSIK collaborates with set and lighting designers, DJs, dancers, and other multidisciplinary artists to create experimental musical events, alongside a chamber ensemble of musicians from Tafelmusik’s world renowned and award-winning orchestra.

The April 27th event explores how our lives intersect with urban and suburban landscapes, and offers a way for us to escape the city and to be reminded of the beauty that surrounds us. Featuring director and designer Alaina Viau, electronic sound designer SlowPitchSound, freestyle dance artist Libydo, soprano Ellen McAteer, Filmmaker Darren Bryant and musicians from Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra.

Guu Izakaya

Welcome to Toronto's only Guu Izakaya! Located in the lively Queen West Parkdale Community, Guu Izakaya, just like Parkdale, is all about community and bonding. With a menu serving your favourite Guu items as well as new daily specials, come and enjoy authentic and original Japanese food, drinks and our Guuu’d atmosphere! Irashaimase!

Consonant Skin Care

Consonant Skincare is Canada's leading line of premium skin care that is as luxurious as the most expensive fashion label brand, as effective as the best-known cosmeceutical brand and as healthy as the leading natural brand. Our regimen is edited and effortless. We believe you should not have to make any sacrifices to achieve your best skin. All of our products are 100% natural, and formulated with the highest possible concentration of organic botanical ingredients. But they are still skin care, not salad dressing.

Consonant Skincare products improve the look of your skin with results you will notice immediately. When you use our natural regimen, healthy and radiant skin will be revealed without the use of synthetic ingredients. No parabens, no sulphates, no petroleum ingredients and certainly no phthalates.

