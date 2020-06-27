Nude Beverages

We’re giving away a Nude branded Yeti Cooler (valued at $350) in celebration of CANADA DAY! This Canadian company has just launched their Raspberry Lemon Vodka Soda and Mixed Berry Gin Soda into Ontario, just in time for Summer.

Steps on how to enter

Visit NOW's post on Instagram (here) Follow @nudebeverages Tag three friends in the post comments that you will be celebrating with this year. ❤️

Contest ends on July 1st at midnight, must be legal drinking age to enter and a Canadian resident. (Giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed, affiliated, or administered by Instagram. By entering, entrants confirm they release Instagram of responsibility, and agree to Instagram’s terms of use.)