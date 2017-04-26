NXNE is a raging, annual 10-day summer festival and conference featuring music, gaming, comedy, interactive and more at this packed cultural explosion.

NXNE includes a major three-day music festival that also features comedy, food, art installations and midway rides & games at NXNE's Port Lands festival site. NXNE Game Land will present Canada's largest-ever, free outdoor e-Sports competition at Yonge Dundas Square. Toronto's best live music clubs will present our must-see Club Land series of emerging music with extended last calls at your favourite sweaty club/bar/pop-up venue.

With partners in Austin, Texas at SXSW, NXNE was founded in 1994 and is more commonly known as Northby.

Sponsored by: NXNE, NOW Magazine

Contest ends: May 1