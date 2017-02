× Expand photo by Cylla von Tiedemann

Win two tickets to Soulpepper’s production of Of Human Bondage on February 28! Join Director of Design, Lorenzo Savoini, and Costume Designer, Erika Connor at 6 p.m., right before the show, for a Design Dialogue to hear about their behind-the-scenes work.

Sponsored by: Soulpepper Theatre Company

Check out the Soulpepper Spotlight and celebrate the company's 20th anniversary year!

Contest ends: February 27