× Expand Picasa

Five lessons. One Concert. No experience necessary.

Study with an award-winning Spanish baritone and renowned conductor. Perform with the OFA Choir at Toronto’s stunning Koerner Hall.

Opera For All is an inclusive and accessible choir program for anyone who wants to sing opera.

Choose between daytime and evening lessons.

Mondays: 9:00 am - 11:00 pm @ Alliance Francaise Toronto (24 Spadina Rd)

Wednesdays: 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm @ Rose Ave Public School (675 Ontario St)

The OFA Spring Concert takes place at Koerner Hall on March 28, 2018 at 7:00 pm.

The evening will also include bar service and a reception following the performance.

Sponsored by Opera for All

Contest ends February 13th