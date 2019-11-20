WIN a pair of tickets to see Outerbridge Clockwork Mysteries.

A professionally orchestrated theatrical production with over 20 custom-designed illusions, and world-class lighting and set design, OUTERBRIDGE – Clockwork Mysteries is a high-energy magical adventure. Recognized as one of the most creative and dynamic shows of its kind, critics have hailed Ted and Marion Outerbridge as “the most successful magicians in Canada” (Montreal Gazette) and “champions of magic” (Bergedorfer Zeitung, Hamburg, Germany). The Outerbridges fuse their revolutionary illusions with split-second artistry to hold viewers spellbound. With the help of an elaborate Victorian time machine, all travel back in time together, experiencing it accelerating and slowing down. Audiences will be enthralled from the first astonishing illusion to the spectacular finale.

Sponsored by: The Rose Brampton

Contest ends: November 26th