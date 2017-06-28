Gone is the dimly lit, sweat-filled boxing gym of yesterday. Paul Brown Boxfit is one of a kind boxing gym located in downtown Toronto. Paul has designed a training studio where white collar professionals can come to train like pro boxers. Paul Brown Boxfit is a bright, clean and professional gym catering to clients who demand more from their gym and their training. The gym is conveniently located next to the Yonge and Bloor subway station.

Prize includes: 10 Paul Brown Boxfit classes ($226 value) and handwraps ($15 value)

Sponsored by Paul Brown Boxfit

Contest ends July 3