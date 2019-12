Enter to win a PINK MARKET “BUY QUEER ART” tote bag containing $50 worth of prizes from some of Toronto’s best LGBTQ+ artists, makers and crafters!

Pink Market aims to give queer creators from Toronto and across Canada a platform for their work, connecting them to members of the public as well as fostering a community of LGBTQ artists and makers. Don’t miss their holiday event, PINK XMAS, December 7 and 8 at The 519 (519 Church St).

Sponsored by: Pink Market

Contest Ends: Dec 6th