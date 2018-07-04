Polyphonic Ground Sweepstakes

RPM offers a CD sampler of music by RPM artists, representing Indigenous artists from across Turtle Island and around the world.

Link Music Lab & Small World Music Society offer a pair of tickets to the Shahram Nazeri & Hafez Nazeri show on Sunday, October 21 at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts.

Good Kind Productions offers two tickets to a Sofar Sounds show produced in partnership with the Downtown Yonge on Thursday, July 12. The location and lineup is a secret but that's part of the fun!

Lula Music & Arts Centre and Uma Nota Culture offer dinner for two at Lula Lounge and tickets to the Liniker e os Caramelows Polyphonic Ground concert on Thursday, July 12.

MonstrARTity will give away two VIP tickets for the #BollywoodMonster VIP Media and Cocktail Reception. The event will be held on 19th July, 8-10 pm at C Banquets, 12th Floor, Mississauga Civic Centre.

Contest ends July 10