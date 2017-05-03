Enter to win tickets for 19th edition of Power Ball, Toronto's original art party and the major annual fundraiser for The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery. On Thursday, June 1, The Power Plant invites guests to explore the hidden worlds, alternate realities and unseen universes that may exist parallel to our own. For one night only, Power Ball will become the portal where these worlds converge and collide: join us at Toronto's most notorious fundraising event with immersive art, music, food, cocktails, and entertainment. Visit powerball.thepowerplant.org for details on artists' projects, ticket packages and more.

Sponsored by: Power Ball

Contest ends: May 8