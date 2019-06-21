× Expand pride vibes

Submit your best moments during this weekend's PRIDE festivities on Instagram by tagging @nowtoronto and #PRIDEVIBES.

✪ 1x Pair of tickets to Medieval Time

✪ 1x Pair of tickets to RIPLEY'S AQUARIUM

✪ 1x Pair of tickets to IMAGINE CINEMAS

✪ 1 NOW pride t-shirt

✪ 1 FLESHLIGHT prize pack

✪ 1 box of PARTY SMART

VISIT US at PRIDE TORONTO all weekend from 12 PM to 5 PM for a chance to WIN prizes all weekend long!

Sponsored by: NOW Magazine, Pride Toronto, FLESHLIGHT and PARTY SMART

CONTEST ENDS: JUNE 24