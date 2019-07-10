× Expand pup

Toronto punk band PUP are back with their highly-anticipated 3rd LP, “Morbid Stuff”, on April 5, 2019. PUP have spent the past 5 years touring the world on the back of their first two records, which earned them love and accolades from The New York Times, Pitchfork, SPIN, and helped to cement them as one the most energetic and exciting up and coming bands in the punk community. “Morbid Stuff”, produced by Dave Schiffman (Vampire Weekend,Weezer, The Mars Volta), is the band’s best and most complete effort yet -a noisy, biting, and recklessly fun ode to nihilism and depression.

Sponsored by: Universal Music Canada