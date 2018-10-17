Quique Escamilla's Day of the Dead Celebration

× Expand Quique

Do not miss this high-voltage Mexican El Día de los Muertos party with theatre, dance, storytelling, décor, and Latin American-infused rock-roots music celebrating the lives of departed activists, world figures, and our own loved ones. Before the concert, join in the festivities and honour your own friends and family!

Mexican singer-songwriter and Juno Award winner Quique Escamilla and his band create ajoyful evening that respectfully honours Mexico's ancient and pre-Hispanic tradition, "El Día de los Muertos." The ancient Aztec tradition and mythology is an opportunity to honour and remember our beloved, departed ancestors as their spirits come back from the afterlife once a year to enjoy their favourite earthly things.

Escamilla transcends language barriers through his powerful lyrics about social and political causes and passionate delivery of ranchera and huapango with modern flavours of rock, reggae, ska, pop, boleros, and other Latin American rhythms. He will use this occasion to honour departed activists and world figures who have fearlessly fought or given their lives to stand up for either justice, freedom, peace or equality, including Martin Luther King Jr., Emiliano Zapata, Malcolm X, Ché Guevara, Salvador Allende, Nelson Mandela, and many more.

He will set up an altar in the Leslie & Anna Dan Galleria (Koerner Hall lobby), where audience members will be able to leave photos of departed loved ones and honour them with food and drink.

Sponsored By: The Royal Conservatory

