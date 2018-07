Primatologist Davis (Dwayne Johnson) shares an unshakable bond with a silverback gorilla who he has cared for since birth. When a genetic experiment goes awry, it unleashes super creatures that rampage the city. Davis races to secure an antidote to try to save the ape that was once his friend.

© 2018 Warner Bros. Ent. All rights reserved.

Sponsored by Warner Bros

Contest ends July 17