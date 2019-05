× Expand ROCKETMAN

Enter for a chance to win a ROCKETMAN Prize Pack which includes a pair of ROCKETMAN run-of-engagement movie tickets and a movie soundtrack with MUSIC FROM THE MOTION PICTURE. Includes ROCKET MAN & a brand new song (I’M GONNA) LOVE ME AGAIN. Soundtrack available now. See ROCKETMAN in theatres, May 31.

Sponsored by: Paramount Pictures Canada