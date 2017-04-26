Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival

Win an original print photograph by David Favrod to celebrate the launch of this year's festival on April 28th!

David Favrod – Autoportrait en samourai, 2010

Chromogenic print (16 x 20 inches). Signed, in ink. Edition of 25, printed in 2014. (Valued at $1200)

Sponsored by: Scotiabank Contact Photography Festival

Contest ends: May 1

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print