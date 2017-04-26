×
David Favrod – Autoportrait en samourai, 2010
Chromogenic print (16 x 20 inches). Signed, in ink. Edition of 25, printed in 2014. (Valued at $1200)
Sponsored by: Scotiabank Contact Photography Festival
×
Contest ends: May 1
Win an original print photograph by David Favrod to celebrate the launch of this year's festival on April 28th!
David Favrod – Autoportrait en samourai, 2010
Chromogenic print (16 x 20 inches). Signed, in ink. Edition of 25, printed in 2014. (Valued at $1200)
Sponsored by: Scotiabank Contact Photography Festival
Contest ends: May 1