What the Elf - For the Whole Family! Coming this holiday season WHAT THE ELF?!? is a hilarious, musical extravaganza for kids, parents, grandparents, siblings and reindeer of all ages! On stage for matinee performances from November 30th 2019 through to January 5th 2020. Featuring brand new scenes for 2019, plus all the silly improv goodness that made it a hit in the first place. Bring all your little elves down to the Second City for a fun & interactive afternoon at our legendary mainstage theatre, where laughing, dancing and singing along is highly encouraged!

Matinee Performances November 30th- January 5th - Adults $18 Children $14

Contest ends: December 10th