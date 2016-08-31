× Expand semerensemble

Germany’s Semer Ensemble is a world-class supergroup of Berlin-based musicians and singers who create fresh interpretations and provocative, contemporary arrangements of repertoire recorded on the Jewish-German “Semer Records” label between 1933-1938. The Semer Ensemble’s depth and virtuosity matches the entire breadth of the original Semer label recordings, with eclectic repertoire including Berlin cabaret, Russian folk songs, Yiddish theater hits, operatic arias and cantorial music. The extraordinary work of the Semer Ensemble captures a rare moment in Jewish musical history, opening a time tunnel between pre-WWII Berlin and today’s New Jewish Music scene. The Semer Ensemble is led by New Jewish Music pioneer Alan Bern (Brave Old World, Other Europeans), and includes Yiddish vocal stalwarts Sasha Lurje (Forshpil), Daniel Kahn (Brothers Nazaroff, Painted Bird), Fabian Schnedler, and instrumentalists Paul Brody, Mark Kovnatskiy, Martin Lillich.

