Toronto’s iconic comic book store, The Silver Snail is proud to present another year of amazing Halloween costumes, killer performances and all around craziness in one of the west end’s staple venues! 146 Ossington ave (formerly Ossington Tire). This year Silver Snail has hit all the stops, with thousands of dollars in prizes, classic carnival gaming and themed selfie stations to visit some of your favourite comic book characters!

Tickets available at silversnail.com, universe.com and in store at 329 Yonge Street

Contest Sponsored by: The Silver Snail