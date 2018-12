× Expand slay belles

SLAY BELLES, A Holiday Dragstravaganza featuring performances by Phi Phi O'Hara (Drag Race All Star), Tynomi Banks, Allyson Chaynes, and much more! Plus! DJ Orange Pekoe keeps the dance floor going all night!

Sponsored By: The Rec Room

× a Rafflecopter giveaway The rec room

Contest Ends: December 11