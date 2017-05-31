We live in a world where we are constantly looking back at ourselves and peering into the lives of others. We walk around with little black mirrors in our pockets. Some call it narcissism, others call it evolution.

SMASH: Voyeur*ish is an exploration of our human curiosity, a one-night-only immersive contemporary art experience featuring works by some of the city’s most innovative young artists: Justin Broadbent, Robin Clason, Tessar Lo, and Sammy Rawal; and complimented by entertainment by DJ Killa Kels, bites by Adrian Niman and Matt Blondin of Food Dudes, original cocktails, and more.

It will be a night of looking without consequences, other than being watched in return… See you on Thursday, June 22nd, 2017!

... Bon Voyeur*

Sponsored by: Gardiner Museum

Contest ends: June 5