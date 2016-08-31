Snowden Live

×
snowden_contest
Former CIA employee Edward Snowden (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) leaks classified information to the media.
×
If you miss this special event - regular release is September 16th!
×
Contest Ends: September 5
Win a pair of passes to an exclusive sneak preview of Academy Award® winner Oliver Stone’s political thriller, Snowden, followed by a LIVE Q&A conducted by Oliver Stone with Edward Snowden from Moscow!
Former CIA employee Edward Snowden (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) leaks classified information to the media.
If you miss this special event - regular release is September 16th!
Contest Ends: September 5
Sign up to receive the latest from nowtoronto.com and to win incredible prizes!