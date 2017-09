See your favourite comedians at the 2017 Soul Food Comedy Festival! Aries Spears, Michael Blackson Luenell, Trixx, DC Young Fly, White Yardie & 20 over more!

Choose from 10 Events, with 30 artists over 3 days. Friday September 15th - Sunday September 17th, 2017

Sponsored by Soul Food Comedy Festival

Contest ends Sept 11