Soundstreams

Enter to WIN a pairs of tickets to see Soundstreams' Two Odysseys: Pimooteewin/Gállábártnit on November 16 at 8pm!

Soundstreams is giving away three pairs of tickets to see TWO ODYSSEYS, the world's first operas sung and narrated in the Indigenous languages of Cree and Sámi. Co-directed by Michael Greyeyes (True Detective, Fear the Walking Dead) and a libretto by celebrated author Tomson Highway, we invite you to step into a world of cross-cultural odysseys and examine how we live on earth, how we pass to the land of the dead, and the consequences of love and sacrifice.

Sponsored by: TD Bank Group

Contest ends: November 12th