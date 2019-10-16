To Speak for the Trees

× Expand trees

Canadian botanist, biochemist and visionary Diana Beresford-Kroeger's startling insights into the hidden life of trees have already sparked a quiet revolution in how we understand our relationship to forests. Now, in a captivating account of how her life led her to these illuminating and crucial ideas, she shows us how forests can not only heal us but save the planet.

On October 19th this remarkable author will share her story and insights into why trees matter. Diana’s wisdom for why trees are a viable, achievable solution to climate change is inspiring and hopeful in these critical and heart-wrenching times of droughts, floods and fires. She’ll share the intricate ways in which the health and welfare of every living creature is connected to the global forest. Diana’s talk will be followed by a book signing.

When

Saturday, October 19th, 2019, 2:00 - 4:00PM | Doors open 1:30 PM with live music, book signing after 3:30 PM

Where

Michener Institute Auditorium, 222 St. Patrick St. Toronto, ON M5T 1V4

Host

Leslie Fell on behalf of Living Ways (non profit) info@livingways.org

Tickets

Online at eventbrite until October 18th, 2019