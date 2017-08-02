Strashin Developments Graffiti Art Contest

Submit a portfolio of your work using the form below. Up to five finalists will be selected to compete for a $10,000 contract to paint a 27 by 46 foot wall in the Atrium of the IT CleanTech Centre (501 Alliance Avenue).

Each finalist will be asked to paint a 3 by 5 foot canvas maquette of the Atrium, for which they will be paid $1,000 each. The winner will receive $10,000 and all supplies necessary to paint the wall.

All submissions must be received by 12pm (noon) on August 24, 2017. Please submit your portfolio only once for this competition – multiple submissions are not necessary.

Sponsored by: Strashin Developments

× Can't see the form? Click here.

Contest ends: August 24