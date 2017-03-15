Stupidhead is a comedy musical about dyslexia. It’s also about how being a human is really embarrassing ... like all of the time. Stupidhead was the winner of best performance text at the 2015 Summerworks festival and the show has only grown since then. The show’s songs were co-written by Katherine Cullen and Britta Johnson, who was recently awarded a three-year residency with The Musical Stage Company. It’s a painfully funny and brutally honest show that’s relatable for anyone who’s ever felt like a misfit.

Sponsored by: Theatre Passe Muraille

Contest ends: March 20