You could WIN a Benjamin Moore prize package and personal in-home décor consultation with Sharon Grech; a luxe weekend getaway for two at The Fairmont Royal York; or a fantastic non-surgical makeover at Gidon Aesthetics & MediSpa. Over $6000 in prizes to be won! No purchase necessary.

Presented by the 18th Anniversary Home + Style Studio Tour and Sale in support of Canadian HIV/AIDS causes. Come see us at the Toronto Fall Home Show, September 15 - 17.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER ONLINE