Shanawdithit is an indigenous led and cast landmark world premiere opera. Centred on the story of Shanawdithit (1801-1829), this collaboratively created opera combines soaring orchestration, evocative storytelling, and spectacular, large-scale works of art. In 1829, Shanawdithit was taken to St. John’s, Newfoundland by William Cormack, where she created a series of ten drawings that spoke of the life of the Beothuk people, their encounters with the European settlers, and loneliness of survival. These detailed drawings are the foundation of the opera.

Sponsored by: Tapestry Opera