Enter to win a pair of season passes to the five remaining productions in Tarragon 2017/18 season!

You have full flexibility to choose the dates that work for you. Productions: Hamlet January 2 to Feb 11, 2018 Mustard January 3 to January 28, 2018 Cottagers & Indians Feb 13 to March 25, 2018 Bunny Feb 21 to Apr 1, 2018 Girls Like That Apr 17 to May 27, 2018

Sponsored by Tarragon Theatre

Contest ends December 12